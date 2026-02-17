(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WRAIR-Africa hosted Respiratory Illness Protocol Training for Kenyan research team [Image 4 of 4]

    WRAIR-Africa hosted Respiratory Illness Protocol Training for Kenyan research team

    NIGERIA

    12.01.2025

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    In December 2025, WRAIR-Africa hosted a Kenyan research team led by Dr. John Waitumbi for a protocol training engagement in Abuja, Nigeria. The purpose was to train WRAIR-Africa-Nigeria and Nigerian Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme staff on the Respiratory Illness Protocol. The engagement strengthened the research partnership between WRAIR-Africa-Nigeria and NMODHIP, which will reinforce the force readiness and force health protection of the U.S. military. In this photo, participants and trainers engage in a question & answer session.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 15:45
    VIRIN: 251201-A-A1902-1004
    Location: NG
    WRAIR
    WRAIR-Africa
    WRAIR-Africa-Nigeria

