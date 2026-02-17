WRAIR-Africa hosted Respiratory Illness Protocol Training for Kenyan research team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In December 2025, WRAIR-Africa hosted a Kenyan research team led by Dr. John Waitumbi for a protocol training engagement in Abuja, Nigeria. The purpose was to train WRAIR-Africa-Nigeria and Nigerian Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme staff on the Respiratory Illness Protocol. The engagement strengthened the research partnership between WRAIR-Africa-Nigeria and NMODHIP, which will reinforce the force readiness and force health protection of the U.S. military. In this photo, participants collaborate on the group portion of the training.