(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WRAIR-Africa hosted Respiratory Illness Protocol Training for Kenyan research team [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    WRAIR-Africa hosted Respiratory Illness Protocol Training for Kenyan research team

    NIGERIA

    12.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    In December 2025, WRAIR-Africa hosted a Kenyan research team led by Dr. John Waitumbi for a protocol training engagement in Abuja, Nigeria. The purpose was to train WRAIR-Africa-Nigeria and Nigerian Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme staff on the Respiratory Illness Protocol. The engagement strengthened the research partnership between WRAIR-Africa-Nigeria and NMODHIP, which will reinforce the force readiness and force health protection of the U.S. military. In this photo, participants collaborate on the group portion of the training.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 15:45
    Photo ID: 9525814
    VIRIN: 251201-A-A1902-1003
    Resolution: 1080x810
    Size: 211.14 KB
    Location: NG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRAIR-Africa hosted Respiratory Illness Protocol Training for Kenyan research team [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WRAIR-Africa hosted Respiratory Illness Protocol Training for Kenyan research team
    WRAIR-Africa hosted Respiratory Illness Protocol Training for Kenyan research team
    WRAIR-Africa hosted Respiratory Illness Protocol Training for Kenyan research team
    WRAIR-Africa hosted Respiratory Illness Protocol Training for Kenyan research team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery