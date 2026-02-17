(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Theater Medical Command's Commanding General [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3d Theater Medical Command's Commanding General

    FOREST PARK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Eric Goins 

    3d Theater Medical Command

    Major General Jennifer Marrast Host, the Commanding General of the 3d Theater Medical Command, is a distinguished board-certified Emergency Medicine Physician and high-ranking military leader currently serving as the Associate Chief of Staff of Education at the Atlanta VA Health Care System. Since commissioning in 1997, she has held critical leadership roles, most recently as the Assistant Surgeon General for Mobilization, Readiness and Reserve Affairs and Deputy Commanding General for AR-MEDCOM. Her extensive operational background includes commanding medical missions across seven countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and serving in combat theaters in Iraq and Afghanistan. A graduate of the Army War College and Rutgers University School of Medicine, MG Marrast Host’s career is defined by strategic command and clinical excellence, recognized by numerous decorations including the Legion of Merit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 15:47
    Photo ID: 9525812
    VIRIN: 260114-A-OG566-2161
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 871.27 KB
    Location: FOREST PARK, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Theater Medical Command's Commanding General [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Eric Goins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d Theater Medical Command's Commanding General
    3d Theater Medical Command's Commanding General

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery