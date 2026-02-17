3d Theater Medical Command's Commanding General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Major General Jennifer Marrast Host, the Commanding General of the 3d Theater Medical Command, is a distinguished board-certified Emergency Medicine Physician and high-ranking military leader currently serving as the Associate Chief of Staff of Education at the Atlanta VA Health Care System. Since commissioning in 1997, she has held critical leadership roles, most recently as the Assistant Surgeon General for Mobilization, Readiness and Reserve Affairs and Deputy Commanding General for AR-MEDCOM. Her extensive operational background includes commanding medical missions across seven countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and serving in combat theaters in Iraq and Afghanistan. A graduate of the Army War College and Rutgers University School of Medicine, MG Marrast Host’s career is defined by strategic command and clinical excellence, recognized by numerous decorations including the Legion of Merit.