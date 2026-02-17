(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCPON Perryman Visits SWESC Great Lakes [Image 7 of 8]

    MCPON Perryman Visits SWESC Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Glunt  

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes

    NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (February 18, 2026) — Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman, center, speaks with Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes students during a visit to the command's Damage Controlman Schoolhouse, Feb. 18, 2026, on board Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes. MCPON Perryman returned to NAVSTA Great Lakes to be the graduation commencement speaker at Recruit Training Command (RTC) and assess facilities and Naval Service Training Command accession training. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 14:26
    Photo ID: 9525720
    VIRIN: 260218-N-RN782-1187
    Resolution: 1798x1200
    Size: 542.55 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Perryman Visits SWESC Great Lakes [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Brian Glunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes
    MCPON John Perryman

