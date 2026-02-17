MCPON Perryman Visits SWESC Great Lakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (February 18, 2026) — Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman, right, speaks with Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, commanding officer of Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes, Feb. 18, 2026, at the command's administrative offices on board Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes. MCPON Perryman returned to NAVSTA Great Lakes to be the graduation commencement speaker at Recruit Training Command (RTC) and assess facilities and Naval Service Training Command accession training. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)