161st Civil Engineering Squadron Structures Conduct Welding Training

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Lisandro Cuestas observes Tech. Sgt. Thomas Pina ignite a torch prior to cutting during welding training with the 161st Civil Engineering Squadron Structures shop at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb. 14, 2026. The training included practicing welding and cutting techniques. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders)