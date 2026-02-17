(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    161st Civil Engineering Squadron Structures Conduct Welding Training [Image 3 of 5]

    161st Civil Engineering Squadron Structures Conduct Welding Training

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Lisandro Cuestas observes Tech. Sgt. Thomas Pina ignite a torch prior to cutting during welding training with the 161st Civil Engineering Squadron Structures shop at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb. 14, 2026. The training included practicing welding and cutting techniques. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 14:14
    Photo ID: 9525676
    VIRIN: 260214-Z-GP290-1028
    Resolution: 4643x3089
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161st Civil Engineering Squadron Structures Conduct Welding Training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Shane Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    161st Air Refueling Wing
    Copperheads
    Goldwater Air National Guard
    Civil Engineering
    welding
    Torch cutting

