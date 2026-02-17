(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    161st Civil Engineering Squadron Structures Conduct Welding Training [Image 2 of 5]

    161st Civil Engineering Squadron Structures Conduct Welding Training

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Thomas Pina, 161st Civil Engineering Squadron Structures, conducts welding training at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, Feb. 14, 2026. Pina practiced welding and cutting techniques to refresh his skills during the training event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 14:14
    Photo ID: 9525672
    VIRIN: 260214-Z-GP290-1023
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 161st Civil Engineering Squadron Structures Conduct Welding Training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Shane Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

