161st Civil Engineering Squadron Structures Conduct Welding Training

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Thomas Pina, 161st Civil Engineering Squadron Structures, conducts welding training at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, Feb. 14, 2026. Pina practiced welding and cutting techniques to refresh his skills during the training event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders)
|02.14.2026
|02.18.2026 14:14
|9525672
|260214-Z-GP290-1023
|6048x4024
|2.58 MB
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|1
|0
