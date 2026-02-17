(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 4 of 11]

    Combined Resolve 26-05

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, conduct the OPFOR (opposing forces) mission during CombinedResolve 26-05 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's (JMRC) Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 12:26
    Photo ID: 9525409
    VIRIN: 260217-A-EF519-4586
    Resolution: 2828x1897
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1ID
    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

