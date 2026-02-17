Combined Resolve 26-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, conducts the OPFOR (opposing forces) mission during CombinedResolve 26-05 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's (JMRC) Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)