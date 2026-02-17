(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade trains with Dutch Allies at AMTEC 26-01 [Image 9 of 14]

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade trains with Dutch Allies at AMTEC 26-01

    GERMANY

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Chase Peters 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kylie Riley, a crew chief assigned to 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, assists in loading soldiers from the Royal Netherlands Army’s 11th Airmobile Brigade into a UH-60V Black Hawk helicopter for an air assault mission during Aviation Maneuver Training Exercise Center (AMTEC) 26-01 in Celle, Germany, Feb. 12, 2026. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade’s participation in AMTEC 26-01 demonstrates the brigade’s commitment to training alongside NATO allies to ensure a ready force capable of maintaining stability throughout the European theater.

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.

