12th Combat Aviation Brigade trains with Dutch Allies at AMTEC 26-01

U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopters from Alpha Company, 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare to provide close air support for allies from the Royal Netherlands Army’s 11th Airmobile Brigade during Aviation Maneuver Training Exercise Center (AMTEC) 26-01 in Celle, Germany, Feb. 12, 2026. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade’s participation in AMTEC 26-01 demonstrates the brigade’s commitment to training alongside NATO allies to ensure a ready force capable of maintaining stability throughout the European theater.



12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.