HMCM Jerry Roshell Frocked at 22nd Naval Construction Regiment

Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Jerry Roshell, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR), is recognized during a frocking ceremony in Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 17, 2026. Roshell serves as the command’s Medical Support Team leader, providing medical readiness oversight and operational health support to Sailors across the regiment. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 04:24
|Photo ID:
|9524975
|VIRIN:
|260217-N-NO901-1007
|Resolution:
|3993x2656
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
