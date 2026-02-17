(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMCM Jerry Roshell Frocked at 22nd Naval Construction Regiment [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HMCM Jerry Roshell Frocked at 22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    GULFPORT, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Jerry Roshell, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR), is recognized during a frocking ceremony in Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 17, 2026. Roshell serves as the command’s Medical Support Team leader, providing medical readiness oversight and operational health support to Sailors across the regiment. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 04:24
    Photo ID: 9524973
    VIRIN: 260217-N-NO901-1005
    Resolution: 4210x2802
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMCM Jerry Roshell Frocked at 22nd Naval Construction Regiment [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMCM Jerry Roshell Frocked at 22nd Naval Construction Regiment
    HMCM Jerry Roshell Frocked at 22nd Naval Construction Regiment
    HMCM Jerry Roshell Frocked at 22nd Naval Construction Regiment
    HMCM Jerry Roshell Frocked at 22nd Naval Construction Regiment
    HMCM Jerry Roshell Frocked at 22nd Naval Construction Regiment
    HMCM Jerry Roshell Frocked at 22nd Naval Construction Regiment
    HMCM Jerry Roshell Frocked at 22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22NCR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery