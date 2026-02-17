(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Veterinarian’s Unconventional Path to Service [Image 2 of 3]

    A Veterinarian’s Unconventional Path to Service

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany – For some, the path to service is a straight line, for Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz, veterinarian and officer in charge of the Baumholder Veterinary Treatment Facility it had its twists and turns. Maj. Paulynne Bellen took an unconventional path to her commission, entering the U.S. Army at an age when many are well-established in their careers. Her journey involved leaving a corporate job to return to school at 34, driven by a lifelong goal of becoming a veterinarian.

