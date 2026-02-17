A Veterinarian’s Unconventional Path to Service

Photo By Michelle Thum | BAUMHOLDER, Germany – For some, the path to service is a straight line, for...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Thum | BAUMHOLDER, Germany – For some, the path to service is a straight line, for Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz, veterinarian and officer in charge of the Baumholder Veterinary Treatment Facility it had its twists and turns. Maj. Paulynne Bellen took an unconventional path to her commission, entering the U.S. Army at an age when many are well-established in their careers. Her journey involved leaving a corporate job to return to school at 34, driven by a lifelong goal of becoming a veterinarian. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany– For some, the path to service is a straight line, for Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz, veterinarian and officer in charge of the Baumholder Veterinary Treatment Facility it had its twists and turns.



Maj. Paulynne Bellen took an unconventional path to her commission, entering the U.S. Army at an age when many are well-established in their careers. Her journey involved leaving a corporate job to return to school at 34, driven by a lifelong goal of becoming a veterinarian.



Originally from the Philippines, Bellen developed an early interest in animal care, often rescuing and rehabilitating injured animals she found. At 20 years old, Bellen moved to the United States with her sister and began a career as a staffing coordinator in New Jersey. However, her ambition to work with animals persisted, so she volunteered at an animal shelter.



At 34, she made the decision to pursue her original dream. The choice meant starting over academically and financially, a risk she fully accepted.



“I gave everything, I had no safety net,” Bellen stated. “I pulled my 401K and quit my career. Giving up was not an option.”



Before applying to veterinary school, she gained international experience by volunteering with World Vets for two years in Nicaragua and Ecuador. Her commitment resulted in acceptances to ten veterinary schools. She ultimately attended The Ohio State University, earning both a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and a Master of Public Health.



The idea of joining the Army had always lingered in the back of her mind, partly inspired by her brother who had been passionate about enlisting but never got the chance. While it was not her primary plan, it remained a possibility. After earning her veterinary degree, she sought new experiences and applied for a non-appropriated fund veterinary position on a military installation.



The interview for the NAF job proved to be a pivotal moment. The interviewing military veterinarian pointed out that at 39, her time to commission as an Army veterinarian was limited. She was presented with a choice: take the civilian position or enlist.



She chose the latter, commissioning in 2018 after making the decision in 2017. Her recruiter, Sgt. 1st Class (ret.) Erica Rough, provided crucial support and they remain in contact.



"I call her on my good days and I call her on my bad days," Bellen said. "Joining the military just felt right for the very first time and she made it happen."



Since joining in 2019, Bellen’s assignments have included stops like First-Year Graduate Veterinary Education at Fort Bragg and being the officer in charge of the Naples Veterinary Treatment Facility at Naval Support Activity in Naples, Italy. She now serves as the OIC in Baumholder, Germany, and is slated to move to Korea to become the 106th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support Chief of Operations.



"It’s a full circle moment," she noted. "I moved from Asia to the US and now I’m heading back to Asia to continue my service.”



Bellen describes her military service as a positive experience defined by its dynamic nature and sense of community.



"The Army is an experience for me," she said. "I love the people, the travel and my job. It’s exciting and you never really know what’s next.”



She identifies the collaborative spirit as a key component of her satisfaction with Army life.



"The best part of the Army is that we all come together and support together," she explained. "We laugh through the tough times and come out stronger."



Reflecting on her journey, Bellen believes the service has helped her grow personally and professionally. "The Army pushes you to discover a potential you never knew you had," she concluded.