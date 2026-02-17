(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts stop-over in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia while traveling in the region [Image 2 of 2]

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts stop-over in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia while traveling in the region

    MALAYSIA

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, converses with Malaysian Brig. Gen. Norizan binti Wahab, chief of staff for Air Supply Command, during his stop-over visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2026 while traveling in the region. U.S Pacific Fleet safeguards America’s interests by projecting a powerful force across the maritime domain and operating with our allies and partners to maintain peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 00:58
    Photo ID: 9524933
    VIRIN: 260217-N-UL352-1031
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts stop-over in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia while traveling in the region [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts stop-over in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia while traveling in the region
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts stop-over in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia while traveling in the region

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Malaysia
    COMPACFLT
    Kuala Lumpur
    U.S. Navy

