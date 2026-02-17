Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, converses with Malaysian Brig. Gen. Norizan binti Wahab, chief of staff for Air Supply Command, during his stop-over visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2026 while traveling in the region. U.S Pacific Fleet safeguards America’s interests by projecting a powerful force across the maritime domain and operating with our allies and partners to maintain peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 00:58
|Photo ID:
|9524933
|VIRIN:
|260217-N-UL352-1031
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|MY
This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts stop-over in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia while traveling in the region [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jeremy Boan