Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts stop-over in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia while traveling in the region

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, converses with Malaysian Brig. Gen. Norizan binti Wahab, chief of staff for Air Supply Command, during his stop-over visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 17, 2026 while traveling in the region. U.S Pacific Fleet safeguards America’s interests by projecting a powerful force across the maritime domain and operating with our allies and partners to maintain peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)