Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Vice Adm. Tea Sokha, commander of the Royal Cambodian Navy, conduct a bilateral meeting during exercise MILAN 2026 in Visakhapatnam, India, Feb. 17, 2026. Hosted by the Indian Navy, MILAN 2026 is a biennial, multilateral exercise focused on enhancing interaction between professional navies and gaining experience in operations at sea. The visit to India underscored the U.S. commitment to strengthening partnerships for an Indo-Pacific that is secure, free, and prosperous. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 00:24
|Photo ID:
|9524922
|VIRIN:
|260217-N-UL352-2097
|Resolution:
|5344x3817
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|IN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.