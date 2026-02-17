(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026 [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026

    INDIA

    02.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Vice Adm. Tea Sokha, commander of the Royal Cambodian Navy, conduct a bilateral meeting during exercise MILAN 2026 in Visakhapatnam, India, Feb. 17, 2026. Hosted by the Indian Navy, MILAN 2026 is a biennial, multilateral exercise focused on enhancing interaction between professional navies and gaining experience in operations at sea. The visit to India underscored the U.S. commitment to strengthening partnerships for an Indo-Pacific that is secure, free, and prosperous. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 00:24
    Photo ID: 9524922
    VIRIN: 260217-N-UL352-2097
    Resolution: 5344x3817
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: IN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    India
    COMPACFLT
    U.S. Navy
    IFR
    MILAN 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery