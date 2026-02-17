Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Commodore Rajat Kumar, commanding officer of INS Dega Base, converse after Koehler’s arrival to Visakhapatnam, India, for exercise MILAN 2026, Feb. 17, 2026. Hosted by the Indian Navy, MILAN 2026 is a biennial, multilateral exercise focused on enhancing interaction between professional navies and gaining experience in operations at sea. The visit to India underscored the U.S. commitment to strengthening partnerships for an Indo-Pacific that is secure, free, and prosperous. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)