4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Fox Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division integrate unmanned aircraft systems in support of Apache Aerial Gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Jan. 26–30, 2025. The training pairs aerial reconnaissance and real-time targeting from drones with AH-64 Apache weapons employment during day and night conditions, enhancing situational awareness, crew coordination, and mission readiness across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Warrant Officer 1 Jessie Yames)
