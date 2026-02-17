(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery [Image 3 of 3]

    4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Fox Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division integrate unmanned aircraft systems in support of Apache Aerial Gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Jan. 26–30, 2025. The training pairs aerial reconnaissance and real-time targeting from drones with AH-64 Apache weapons employment during day and night conditions, enhancing situational awareness, crew coordination, and mission readiness across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Wei Xian)

    This work, 4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EighthArmy

