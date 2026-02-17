CFAS Commander and Sasebo City Mayor Host Quarterly Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), upper right, and Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima, upper left, attend a luncheon with CFAS leadership and Sasebo City Base Affairs Administration Bureau officials after a quarterly meeting at Costa restaurant in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 5, 2026. Miyajima met with Fontaine to discuss issues affecting CFAS and Sasebo City and to maintain open communication and foster mutual goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)