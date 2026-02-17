(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CFAS Commander and Sasebo City Mayor Host Quarterly Meeting

    CFAS Commander and Sasebo City Mayor Host Quarterly Meeting

    JAPAN

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), left, and CFAS Public Affairs Officer Aki Nichols, right, speak with Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima during a quarterly meeting at Costa restaurant in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 5, 2026. Miyajima met with Fontaine to discuss issues affecting CFAS and Sasebo City and to maintain open communication and foster mutual goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 19:55
    Photo ID: 9524762
    VIRIN: 260205-N-KW679-1094
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Commander and Sasebo City Mayor Host Quarterly Meeting [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

