Army National Guard presents inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award

Sgt. 1st Class Danielle Beasley, recipient of the inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award, poses for a photo with a family member following the presentation ceremony at the Herbert R. Temple Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington, Va., Feb. 12, 2026. The Temple Leadership Award recognizes Soldiers who embody the 13 leadership principles championed by Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr., widely regarded as the father of the modern National Guard. (Courtesy photo)