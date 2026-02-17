(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Guard presents inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army National Guard presents inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    National Guard Bureau

    Sgt. 1st Class Danielle Beasley, recipient of the inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award, poses for a photo with a family member following the presentation ceremony at the Herbert R. Temple Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington, Va., Feb. 12, 2026. The Temple Leadership Award recognizes Soldiers who embody the 13 leadership principles championed by Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr., widely regarded as the father of the modern National Guard. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 18:16
    Photo ID: 9524604
    VIRIN: 260212-A-RL092-3031
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.92 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard presents inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army National Guard presents inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award
    Army National Guard presents inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award
    Army National Guard presents inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award
    Army National Guard presents inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award
    Army National Guard presents inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award
    Army National Guard presents inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award
    Army National Guard presents inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award
    Army National Guard presents inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award
    Army National Guard presents inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    “Carrying the Legacy Forward: Army National Guard Establishes Temple Leadership Award”

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery