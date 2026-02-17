Army National Guard presents inaugural Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. Leadership Award

Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr. display wall and Temple Leadership Award recognition area at the Herbert R. Temple Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington, Va., Feb. 12, 2026. The Temple Leadership Award recognizes Soldiers who embody the 13 leadership principles championed by Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr., widely regarded as the father of the modern National Guard. (Courtesy photo)
Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 18:16
“Carrying the Legacy Forward: Army National Guard Establishes Temple Leadership Award”
