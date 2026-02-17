Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of India, Sergio Gor, joined Lt. Gen. Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command during a visit to India’s Western Command, Indian Army headquarters in Chandimandir, India on Feb. 16, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)