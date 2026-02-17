(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit [Image 4 of 4]

    Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit

    CHANDIGARH, INDIA

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of India, Sergio Gor, joined Lt. Gen. Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command during a visit to India’s Western Command, Indian Army headquarters in Chandimandir, India on Feb. 16, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 12:58
    Photo ID: 9524118
    VIRIN: 260216-A-GJ727-1848
    Resolution: 5367x3571
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: CHANDIGARH, IN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

