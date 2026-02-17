(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit [Image 2 of 4]

    Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit

    CHANDIGARH, INDIA

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joined Indian senior leaders during a visit to India’s Western Command, Indian Army headquarters alongside U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of India, Sergio Gor, in Chandimandir, India on Feb. 16, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 12:58
    Photo ID: 9524111
    VIRIN: 260216-A-GJ727-1335
    Resolution: 5995x3989
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: CHANDIGARH, IN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nepal
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

