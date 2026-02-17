Travis fabrication flight stays mission ready with practice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Noah Plant, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology craftsman, wipes down workspace prior to practicing welding at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 11, 2026. The Aircraft Metals Technology section of the fabrication flight is responsible for welding, machining and utilizing additive manufacturing to create precision parts to ensure aircraft and support equipment remain operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)