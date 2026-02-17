(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis fabrication flight stays mission ready with practice [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Travis fabrication flight stays mission ready with practice

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyla Gish, 349th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, grinds a piece of metal at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 11, 2026. The Aircraft Metals Technology section of the fabrication flight is responsible for welding, machining and utilizing additive manufacturing to create precision parts to ensure aircraft and support equipment remain operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 12:58
    Photo ID: 9524114
    VIRIN: 260211-F-OY799-1265
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis fabrication flight stays mission ready with practice [Image 9 of 9], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis fabrication flight stays mission ready with practice
    Travis fabrication flight stays mission ready with practice
    Travis fabrication flight stays mission ready with practice
    Travis fabrication flight stays mission ready with practice
    Travis fabrication flight stays mission ready with practice
    Travis fabrication flight stays mission ready with practice
    Travis fabrication flight stays mission ready with practice
    Travis fabrication flight stays mission ready with practice
    Travis fabrication flight stays mission ready with practice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    60 MXS
    Airmen
    Fabrication Fllight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery