Ingenuity and innovation bring knife gate back to life

The knife gate at Blue Springs Lake in Blue Springs, Missouri, needed repairs and restoration. Due to its design and construction, the knife gate sits 25 feet off the ground and is difficult to reach. Instead of the more costly option of replacing the knife gate, staff at Blue Springs Lake decided to use their skills and knowledge to repair it themselves, saving taxpayers an estimated $200,000. The knife gate now works better than ever. | Photo by Kyle Forsythe, maintenance mechanic, Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.