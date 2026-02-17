Ingenuity and innovation bring knife gate back to life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The fully repaired and restored knife gate at Blue Springs Lake in Blue Springs, Missouri. Instead of the more costly option of replacing the knife gate, staff at Blue Springs Lake decided to use their skills and knowledge to repair it themselves, saving taxpayers an estimated $200,000. The knife gate now works better than ever. | Photo by Kyle Forsythe, maintenance mechanic, Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.