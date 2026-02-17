(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ingenuity and innovation bring knife gate back to life [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ingenuity and innovation bring knife gate back to life

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Christine Reinhardt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    The fully repaired and restored knife gate at Blue Springs Lake in Blue Springs, Missouri. Instead of the more costly option of replacing the knife gate, staff at Blue Springs Lake decided to use their skills and knowledge to repair it themselves, saving taxpayers an estimated $200,000. The knife gate now works better than ever. | Photo by Kyle Forsythe, maintenance mechanic, Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 12:55
    Photo ID: 9524100
    VIRIN: 251209-A-A1408-1091
    Resolution: 2733x3561
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ingenuity and innovation bring knife gate back to life [Image 4 of 4], by Christine Reinhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ingenuity and innovation bring knife gate back to life
    Ingenuity and innovation bring knife gate back to life
    Ingenuity and innovation bring knife gate back to life
    Ingenuity and innovation bring knife gate back to life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ingenuity and innovation bring knife gate back to life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery