USAFE-AFAFRICA welcomes Bundeswehr Joint Forces Command

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander (front row, third from left), hosts members of the Bundeswehr Joint Forces Command at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 3, 2026. During the visit, members of the BwJFC engaged with USAFE-AFAFRICA officials to gain insight into U.S. counter-small, unmanned aircraft systems (C-sUAS) and integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) capabilities, as well as discuss future collaboration opportunities.