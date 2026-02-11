(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE-AFAFRICA welcomes Bundeswehr Joint Forces Command [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFE-AFAFRICA welcomes Bundeswehr Joint Forces Command

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander (front row, third from left), hosts members of the Bundeswehr Joint Forces Command at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 3, 2026. During the visit, members of the BwJFC engaged with USAFE-AFAFRICA officials to gain insight into U.S. counter-small, unmanned aircraft systems (C-sUAS) and integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) capabilities, as well as discuss future collaboration opportunities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 04:42
    Photo ID: 9523592
    VIRIN: 260203-F-IT949-1028
    Resolution: 5072x2596
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA welcomes Bundeswehr Joint Forces Command [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE-AFAFRICA welcomes Bundeswehr Joint Forces Command
    USAFE-AFAFRICA welcomes Bundeswehr Joint Forces Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery