USAFE-AFAFRICA welcomes Bundeswehr Joint Forces Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, and German Lt. Gen. André Bodemann, Bundeswehr Joint Forces Command deputy commander, discuss upcoming topics during General Bodemann’s visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 3, 2026. As part of the visit, members of the BwJFC engaged with USAFE-AFAFRICA officials to gain insight into U.S. counter-small, unmanned aircraft systems (C-sUAS) and integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) capabilities, as well as discuss future collaboration opportunities.