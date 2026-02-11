U.S., the Philippines and Australia Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity 26-2.1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Philippine Coast Guard Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV 9701), Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Toowoomba (FFH 156), U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) and Philippine Navy Jose Miguel Malvar-class guided-missile frigate BRP Diego Silang (FFG 07) sail in formation during the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, Feb. 16, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)