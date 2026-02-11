(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., the Philippines and Australia Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity 26-2.1

    U.S., the Philippines and Australia Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity 26-2.1

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    From left, Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Toowoomba (FFH 156), Philippine Coast Guard Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV 9701), U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) and Philippine Navy Jose Miguel Malvar-class guided-missile frigate BRP Diego Silang (FFG 07) sail in formation during the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, Feb. 16, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 20:04
    Photo ID: 9523527
    VIRIN: 260216-N-JJ672-1528
    Resolution: 5685x3790
    Size: 6.81 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S., the Philippines and Australia Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity 26-2.1 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippine navy
    Royal Australian Navy
    USS Dewey (DDG 105)
    allies and partners
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MCA 26-2.1

