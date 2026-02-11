Faces of Readiness: LT Mackenna Smith Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260103-N-FT324-6357. ROTA, Spain (Jan. 3, 2026) -- Lt. Mackenna Smith, a native of Los Angeles, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, conducts daily operational checks on a Panda Warmer used for neonatal resuscitation events at Naval Hospital Rota. Smith, a registered nurse in the Multi-Service Ward Department, ensures critical medical equipment is properly functioning and ready to provide immediate care for newborn patients requiring emergency medical support. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Commander Alicia Sacks)