260103-N-FT324-6357. ROTA, Spain (Jan. 3, 2026) -- Lt. Mackenna Smith, a native of Los Angeles, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, conducts daily operational checks on a Panda Warmer used for neonatal resuscitation events at Naval Hospital Rota. Smith, a registered nurse in the Multi-Service Ward Department, ensures critical medical equipment is properly functioning and ready to provide immediate care for newborn patients requiring emergency medical support. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Commander Alicia Sacks)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2026 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9523438
|VIRIN:
|260103-N-FT324-6357
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Readiness: LT Mackenna Smith Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Faces of Readiness: LT Mackenna Smith Supporting the Warfighter in Rota
No keywords found.