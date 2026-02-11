(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of Readiness: LT Mackenna Smith Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Faces of Readiness: LT Mackenna Smith Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota (NMRTC-Rota)

    260203-N-FT324-3580. ROTA, Spain (Jan. 3, 2026) -- Lt. Mackenna Smith, a native of Los Angeles, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, serves as a registered nurse in the Multi-Service Ward Department, providing inpatient medical care to a wide spectrum of patient populations in support of force health, readiness, and mission success. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Commander Alicia Sacks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 18:18
    Photo ID: 9523437
    VIRIN: 260203-N-FT324-3580
    Resolution: 4960x3300
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Readiness: LT Mackenna Smith Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of Readiness: LT Mackenna Smith Supporting the Warfighter in Rota
    Faces of Readiness: LT Mackenna Smith Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Faces of Readiness: LT Mackenna Smith Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Force
    Navy Medicine
    Mission Ready
    Military Medicine
    Navy Nurse
    Ready to Serve
    Healthcare Careers
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery