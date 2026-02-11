Faces of Readiness: LT Mackenna Smith Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

260203-N-FT324-3580. ROTA, Spain (Jan. 3, 2026) -- Lt. Mackenna Smith, a native of Los Angeles, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, serves as a registered nurse in the Multi-Service Ward Department, providing inpatient medical care to a wide spectrum of patient populations in support of force health, readiness, and mission success. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Commander Alicia Sacks)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2026 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9523437
|VIRIN:
|260203-N-FT324-3580
|Resolution:
|4960x3300
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
