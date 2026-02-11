U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland Conduct Live-Fire Deck Shoot Aboard USS Ashland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2026) - U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, repair their silhouette targets after a live-fire deck shoot aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 10, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)