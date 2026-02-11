(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland Conduct Live-Fire Deck Shoot Aboard USS Ashland [Image 5 of 11]

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland Conduct Live-Fire Deck Shoot Aboard USS Ashland

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2026) - U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cole Jerpseth, an amphibious combat vehicle crewman assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, fires an M4 carbine at targets during a live-fire deck shoot aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 10, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 05:01
    Photo ID: 9523237
    VIRIN: 260210-M-EU506-1297
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland Conduct Live-Fire Deck Shoot Aboard USS Ashland [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    USS Ashland
    Deck Shoot
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TFASH

