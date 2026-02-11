(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    161st LRS Mechanic gets the job done

    161st LRS Mechanic gets the job done

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jeff Burch, mechanic with the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, works on a fuel injection system at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb 14, 2026. The vehicle maintainers at Goldwater think outside the box to keep its extremely varied fleet of vehicles working effectively. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 13:56
    Photo ID: 9523066
    VIRIN: 260214-Z-FJ284-3012
    Resolution: 5651x3760
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161st LRS Mechanic gets the job done [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    161st LRS Mechanic gets the job done
    161st LRS Mechanic gets the job done

