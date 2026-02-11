161st LRS Mechanic gets the job done

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jeff Burch, mechanic with the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, works on a fuel injection system at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb 14, 2026. The vehicle maintainers at Goldwater think outside the box to keep its extremely varied fleet of vehicles working effectively. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Jayson Burns)