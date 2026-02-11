(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Airborne Division Conducts MEDEVAC Rehearsal Before JPMRC 26-02

    11th Airborne Division Conducts MEDEVAC Rehearsal Before JPMRC 26-02

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne),11th Airborne Division prepare to load a simulated casualty onto a UH-60 Black Hawk during a medical evacuation rehearsal at Yukon Training Center, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2026. The rehearsal, conducted before Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02, validated cold-weather medical evacuation procedures. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 14:24
    Photo ID: 9523062
    VIRIN: 260210-A-OO251-3546
    Resolution: 5413x8116
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    11th Airborne Division Conducts MEDEVAC Rehearsal Before JPMRC 26-02
    11th Airborne Division Conducts MEDEVAC Rehearsal Before JMPRC 26-02

