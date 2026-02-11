11th Airborne Division Conducts MEDEVAC Rehearsal Before JMPRC 26-02

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne),11th Airborne Division prepare to load a simulated casualty onto a UH-60 Black Hawk during a medical evacuation rehearsal at Yukon Training Center, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2026. The rehearsal, conducted before Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02, validated cold-weather medical evacuation procedures. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2026 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9523061
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-OO251-6374
|Resolution:
|5149x7720
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
