11th Airborne Division Conducts MEDEVAC Rehearsal Before JMPRC 26-02

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne),11th Airborne Division prepare to load a simulated casualty onto a UH-60 Black Hawk during a medical evacuation rehearsal at Yukon Training Center, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2026. The rehearsal, conducted before Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02, validated cold-weather medical evacuation procedures. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)