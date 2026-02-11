(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Staff Sgt. Dominic Guillen Promoted at Lincoln Memorial [Image 4 of 6]

    Staff Sgt. Dominic Guillen Promoted at Lincoln Memorial

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Dominic Guillen, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, is promoted to staff sergeant during a ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2026. Guillen was pinned by 1st Sgt. Joe Capps. (Arkansas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 20:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Dominic Guillen Promoted at Lincoln Memorial [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Jake Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

