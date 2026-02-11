Staff Sgt. Dominic Guillen Promoted at Lincoln Memorial

Sgt. Dominic Guillen, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, is promoted to staff sergeant during a ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2026. Guillen was pinned by 1st Sgt. Joe Capps. (Arkansas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey)
