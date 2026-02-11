South Carolina National guard assist Metropolitan Police in Shoplifting at Navy Yard

U.S. Army soldiers, South Carolina National Guard, support the Metropolitan Police Department during the apprehension of a shoplifting suspect at a CVS in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Simone Sampson)
|02.14.2026
|02.14.2026 16:12
|9522714
|260214-A-HY051-1660
|6048x4024
|2.39 MB
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|0
