    South Carolina National guard assist Metropolitan Police in Shoplifting at Navy Yard [Image 3 of 9]

    South Carolina National guard assist Metropolitan Police in Shoplifting at Navy Yard

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Simone Sampson 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers, South Carolina National Guard, support the Metropolitan Police Department during the apprehension of a shoplifting suspect at a CVS in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Simone Sampson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 16:12
    Photo ID: 9522711
    VIRIN: 260214-A-HY051-3215
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National guard assist Metropolitan Police in Shoplifting at Navy Yard [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Simone Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

