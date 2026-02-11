PCU John F. Kennedy AFFF Flight Deck Clean Up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Air Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) restore the flight deck following countermeasure wash-down (CMWD) testing during Builder’s Trials, Feb. 2, 2026. CMWD is used as a defense against chemical, biological or radiological attacks by covering the flight deck in an aqueous film forming foam (AFFF). Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)