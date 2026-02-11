(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PCU John F. Kennedy AFFF Flight Deck Clean Up [Image 4 of 4]

    PCU John F. Kennedy AFFF Flight Deck Clean Up

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Sailors assigned to Air Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) restore the flight deck following countermeasure wash-down (CMWD) testing during Builder’s Trials, Feb. 2, 2026. CMWD is used as a defense against chemical, biological or radiological attacks by covering the flight deck in an aqueous film forming foam (AFFF). Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 16:54
    Photo ID: 9522690
    VIRIN: 260202-N-UP745-1156
    Resolution: 5070x3380
    Size: 919.2 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCU John F. Kennedy AFFF Flight Deck Clean Up [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    John F. Kennedy completes Builder’s Sea Trials, First Underway

    Builder's Sea Trials
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    countermeasure wash-down (CMWD)

