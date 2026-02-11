PCU John F. Kennedy Countermeasure Wash-Down Clean Up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Air Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) sweep aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) and sea water off of the flight deck following AFFF countermeasure wash-down (CMWD) testing during Builder’s Trials, Feb. 2, 2026. CMWD is used as a defense against chemical, biological or radiological attacks by covering the flight deck in AFFF. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)