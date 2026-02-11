Spc. Sean Doherty takes aim during the shooting porting of the men's 10K sprint biathlon Feb. 13 at the Biathlon Arena in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy. Doherty finished 65th. (Photo courtesy of Team USA Biathlon)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 05:12
|Photo ID:
|9522275
|VIRIN:
|230213-A-QG562-1011
|Resolution:
|1142x1142
|Size:
|208.58 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Sean Doherty competes in the 10K men's biathlon in the 2026 Winter Olympics [Image 15 of 15], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.